Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00286395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00082005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00109404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002224 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

