Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $75.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of Z opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

