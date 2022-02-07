Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $112.95 and last traded at $113.25, with a volume of 4073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.83.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

