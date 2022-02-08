$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

