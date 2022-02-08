$0.08 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

