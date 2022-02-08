-$0.11 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $6.59 on Thursday. GAN has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.59.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.