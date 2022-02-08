$0.22 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Radware posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 2,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,950. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83. Radware has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

