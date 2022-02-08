$0.28 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.43. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

