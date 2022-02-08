$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $566.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.