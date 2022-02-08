-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Better Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTTX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 21,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey bought 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,083 shares of company stock worth $317,283 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

