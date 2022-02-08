$0.45 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Shares of PECO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 28,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,509. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
