-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Merus reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.
MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
Shares of MRUS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.06. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.
Merus Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
