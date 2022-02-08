-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Merus reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.06. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

