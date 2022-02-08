$0.76 EPS Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CSV opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.