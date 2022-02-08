$0.85 EPS Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

PRGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,838. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.