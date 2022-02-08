$1.43 EPS Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.