$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 100.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,766. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

