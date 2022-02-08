114,636 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.30 and a 200-day moving average of $250.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

