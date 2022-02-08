115,838 Shares in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.62% of Howard Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD remained flat at $$23.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $438.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

