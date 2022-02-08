11,932 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIGS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $173,974,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $83,349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $139,420,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $15,044,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last 90 days.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

