$12.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $12.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.73 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,310.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 166,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.83. 147,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,203,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

