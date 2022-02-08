12,051 Shares in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

