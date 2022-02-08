12,335 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after buying an additional 165,689 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.