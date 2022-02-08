$141.32 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $547.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 211,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

