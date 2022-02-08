1,461 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TEL traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
