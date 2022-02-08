1,461 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

