164,000 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.08% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

