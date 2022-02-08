18,265 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,265 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,786. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

