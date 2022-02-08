$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will report $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.15 million and the highest is $196.24 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $44,751,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56. ON has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.