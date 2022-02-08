19,521 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,521 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

