1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $12,664.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002856 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

