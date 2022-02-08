$20.95 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report $20.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $144,040. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

