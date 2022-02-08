$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to announce sales of $209.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.
NVEI traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $60.29. 146,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $10,641,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
