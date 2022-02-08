$21.20 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $21.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.23 million to $151.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $112.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,413. The stock has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.