$224.28 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $224.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.15 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $812.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.02 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,447,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

