226,882 Shares in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 226,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

