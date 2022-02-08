$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $117.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $123.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.30 million, with estimates ranging from $149.69 million to $150.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

