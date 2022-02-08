$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

