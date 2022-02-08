$30.48 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $30.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.51 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $136.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.94 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.92 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.