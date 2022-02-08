$32.68 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce sales of $32.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.13 million and the lowest is $32.30 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $121.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 115.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a PE ratio of -281.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

