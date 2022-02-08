3,242 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of -135.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.