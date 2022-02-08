$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

