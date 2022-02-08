347,561 Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Bought by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Just Eat Takeaway.com comprises about 1.8% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 1,701,039 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($132.52) to GBX 6,100 ($82.49) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.43.

GRUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 116,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,786. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

