35,637 Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Torrid Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.