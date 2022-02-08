39,748 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,205,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.30 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.