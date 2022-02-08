3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) target price on the stock.

LON III opened at GBX 1,345.50 ($18.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,408.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,346.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

