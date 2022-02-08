4,097 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

