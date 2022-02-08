4,100 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 3,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,897. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.12.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

