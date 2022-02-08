$454.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $454.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.10 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.09. 1,845,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.