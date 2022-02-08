$454.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $454.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.10 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.09. 1,845,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

