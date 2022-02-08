5,331 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.20 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $298.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average of $358.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

