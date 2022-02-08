$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post sales of $6.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.86 million, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

PXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 115,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

