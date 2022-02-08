75,745 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $590.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

